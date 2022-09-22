Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Police announces date for this month's Masika Janasamparka Divasa

Bengaluru Police announces date for this month's Masika Janasamparka Divasa

Updated on Sep 22, 2022 09:46 PM IST

To boost the initiative of friendly policing, the police conduct Masika Janasamparka Divasa.

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Bengaluru Police announced that this month’s 'Masika Janasamparka Divasa', a monthly meeting to address the grievances of the public regarding policing in their area, will be held on September 24 at all police stations in the city. To boost the initiative of friendly policing, the police conduct Masika Janasamparka Divasa.

“Mark your calendars - Masika Janasamparka Divasa is here! Do you have any unattended grievance or an idea/suggestion for @BlrCityPolice? Share it with us at your nearest police station. We shall be waiting to hear from you!(Sic),” the Bengaluru Police tweeted.

The first Masika Jana Samparka Divasa was held around three years ago. The police have been urging the residents of the city to use the opportunity to interact with cops. The police also return the recovered stolen items to the owners and even update the people about the status of their filed complaints. Residents whose passport verification or other document verification can also visit the nearby police station on the Divasa to clear all the permissions.

Apart from these, the resident welfare associations and even other private associations can also get in touch with higher officials regarding all the concerns they are facing on daily basis.

