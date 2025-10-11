Bengaluru police crack down on hate posts, 37 cases filed and 18 arrested this year: Report

The city police have intensified their efforts to curb the spread of hate and misinformation online, registering 37 cases and arresting 18 individuals so far this year for allegedly sharing communal, provocative, and defamatory content on social media platforms.
According to an official statement released on Thursday, the crackdown comes under the guidance of City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, with active surveillance being carried out by Social Media Monitoring Cells (SMMCs) across Bengaluru, said a report by news agency PTI.
These dedicated teams are tasked with tracking digital content that may incite communal tension, spread false narratives, or defame individuals or communities. During routine monitoring, police teams flagged several objectionable posts. These included fake news, hate speech, and inflammatory messages, which could potentially disrupt public peace, the police said.
41 social media accounts have been flagged and actioned, and
19 offensive posts have been taken down from various platforms, said the report.
The police have also issued a strong advisory to the public, urging citizens to avoid sharing or reacting to unverified content that could stir unrest. They emphasized that forwarding or engaging with harmful content, even unintentionally, can have serious legal consequences.
Officers appealed to all Bengaluru residents to act responsibly on digital platforms. Refrain from spreading misinformation or posts that can disturb communal harmony, their statement added. The department has warned that strict legal action will be taken against violators under relevant sections of the law.