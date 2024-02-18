 Bengaluru police crack down on vehicles with pending fines, warns violators | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru police crack down on vehicles with pending fines, warns violators of clearing dues

Bengaluru police crack down on vehicles with pending fines, warns violators of clearing dues

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 08:54 AM IST

In three days, the south division police identified 85 such bike and car owners who had been fleeing away without paying fines.

Bengaluru traffic police conducted a special drive to identify vehicles violating traffic rules and refraining from paying fines. Cops have focused on those bikes and cars which have more than 50,000 pending fines on them. In three days, the south division police identified 85 such bike and car owners who had been fleeing away without paying fines.

Bengaluru police crack down on vehicles with pending fines, warns violators(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Bengaluru police crack down on vehicles with pending fines, warns violators(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Also Read - Bengaluru traffic offenders with over 50k fines to get summons

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A total of 10,210 violations were recorded, attracting fines worth 1.07 crore. In an X post, Bengaluru police wrote, “Crackdown Alert: Traffic South Division's recent operation led to the seizure of 84 two-wheelers & 1 car for unpaid fines > 50,000, with 10,210 violations & 1.07Cr in http://dues.Legal actions are underway. Pay fines, drive responsibly.”

Recently, Bengaluru traffic police found a whopping 3.2 lakh fine on a single two-wheeler owned by a resident of Sudhamanagar in the city. The police told the owner to clear the dues as soon as possible and warned him of facing the consequences if he didn’t pay the pending fines.

The owner said that he cannot pay the fine of 3.2 lakh as his scooter is valued at 30,000 in the secondhand market. However, the cops gave him the option to clear dues in the instalment method and said they would have to file an FIR if he didn’t clear the pending bills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On