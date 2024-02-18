Bengaluru police crack down on vehicles with pending fines, warns violators of clearing dues

Bengaluru traffic police conducted a special drive to identify vehicles violating traffic rules and refraining from paying fines. Cops have focused on those bikes and cars which have more than ₹50,000 pending fines on them. In three days, the south division police identified 85 such bike and car owners who had been fleeing away without paying fines. Bengaluru police crack down on vehicles with pending fines, warns violators(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Also Read - Bengaluru traffic offenders with over ₹50k fines to get summons

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A total of 10,210 violations were recorded, attracting fines worth ₹ ₹1.07 crore. In an X post, Bengaluru police wrote, “Crackdown Alert: Traffic South Division's recent operation led to the seizure of 84 two-wheelers & 1 car for unpaid fines > ₹50,000, with 10,210 violations & ₹1.07Cr in http://dues.Legal actions are underway. Pay fines, drive responsibly.”

Recently, Bengaluru traffic police found a whopping ₹3.2 lakh fine on a single two-wheeler owned by a resident of Sudhamanagar in the city. The police told the owner to clear the dues as soon as possible and warned him of facing the consequences if he didn’t pay the pending fines.

The owner said that he cannot pay the fine of ₹3.2 lakh as his scooter is valued at ₹30,000 in the secondhand market. However, the cops gave him the option to clear dues in the instalment method and said they would have to file an FIR if he didn’t clear the pending bills.