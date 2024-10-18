Bengaluru police seize 21.17 crore worth of drugs in major post office operation: Report

Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Unit has successfully intercepted a massive drug haul worth ₹21.17 crore in a recent operation at the city’s Foreign Post Office. In collaboration with Customs officials, the team uncovered 606 parcels containing a variety of illicit substances smuggled from countries including the US, UK, Belgium, Thailand, and the Netherlands, the India Today reported. The operation involved inspecting over 3,500 suspicious parcels leading to the discovery of drugs such as hydro ganja, LSD, MDMA crystals, ecstasy tablets, heroin, cocaine, amphetamine, charas, and ganja oil. (HT File)

The operation involved inspecting over 3,500 suspicious parcels, with the help of a canine squad, leading to the discovery of drugs such as hydro ganja, LSD, MDMA crystals, ecstasy tablets, heroin, cocaine, amphetamine, charas, and ganja oil. Authorities believe these drugs were being smuggled into India via the Indian Postal Service with the intent to sell them at inflated prices in Bengaluru, the report said.

Further investigations revealed that the smugglers were operating a larger illicit network, catering to known clients in the city. This seizure adds to the growing number of drug-related cases being investigated by the CCB Narcotics Unit. So far this year, the unit has registered 12 cases and arrested several individuals involved in similar drug trafficking activities, the publication noted.

In a related incident, three individuals were arrested in September in connection with multiple cases, including two registered at HSR Layout Police Station and one at the CCB Station. The Foreign Post Office raid is part of a larger crackdown on the drug trade in Bengaluru, with authorities continuing their efforts to dismantle smuggling rings.

Ongoing investigations suggest that more arrests could follow as authorities track the network behind these illegal operations, the report further stated.