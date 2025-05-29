Bengaluru Police to launch crackdown on illegal tobacco sales ahead of World No Tobacco Day

In the lead-up to World No Tobacco Day on May 31, Bengaluru City Police have announced a city-wide enforcement and awareness campaign targeting illegal tobacco sales. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda warned that shops selling cigarettes and other tobacco products without valid licenses from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will face strict action. Shops selling cigarettes and other tobacco products without valid licenses in Bengaluru will face strict action, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

The initiative, running from May 27 to June 2, will include intensified enforcement of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA). Police will be on high alert for violations including public smoking, sale of tobacco to minors, and sale of tobacco within 100 meters of educational institutions.

Crackdown on smoke shops

“As part of our observance of World No Tobacco Day, we aim to create a healthier public environment and ensure tobacco control laws are strictly followed,” Commissioner Dayananda said. Special emphasis will be placed on eliminating the sale and use of banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems such as e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

The commissioner also revealed that surprise checks will be conducted at malls, cafés, and local stores to catch violators. Ongoing action against illegal hookah bars will continue, with more inspections planned to shut down unauthorised outlets operating across the city. The Karnataka government has already announced blanket ban on serving hookah at public places and most of the cafes that serve hookah were asked to shut the shop or eliminate the service from their business establishments. However, there were many instances where some cafes were caught secretly serving hookah to the customers earlier.

In a coordinated effort with the BBMP, police personnel will also conduct awareness drives in major commercial zones. These sessions will educate vendors about the legal requirements for selling tobacco and assist them in obtaining the necessary BBMP licenses.