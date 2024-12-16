Menu Explore
Bengaluru police traced Nikita Singhania with just one phone call. Here's how

ByHT News Desk
Dec 16, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Nikita Singhania was apprehended by Bengaluru police after mistakenly calling a relative, leading to her location being traced.

Bengaluru police tracked down Nikita Singhania, estranged wife of techie Atul Subhash, with just one phone call on Sunday.

Nikita had moved into a PG accommodation in Gurugram.
Nikita had moved into a PG accommodation in Gurugram.

Nikita, 34, had been evading arrest after Atul’s family filed a suicide abetment case against her. According to NDTV report, She changed locations daily, used only WhatsApp for communication, and applied for anticipatory bail while attempting to stay off the radar. However, her single phone call mistake led to her capture.

Nikita had moved into a PG accommodation in Gurugram, while her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania, stayed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. 

"The accused Nikita Singhania was arrested near the Blossom Stayz pg in Gurugram. Accused Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, were arrested near Hotel Rameshwaram in Prayagraj, UP. They were brought to Bengaluru and produced before the judge. They have been remanded to judicial custody...Multiple teams were sent to multiple places..." DCP Kumar told ANI.

As reported by the NDTV, Nikita accidentally made a phone call to a close relative, leaving a traceable signal.

Police tracked her location to Gurugram’s Rail Vihar, the report further added. She was detained and made to contact her mother, allowing police to trace Nisha and Anurag to Jhusi town in Prayagraj.

Nikita, Nisha, Anurag, and Sushil Singhania, the fourth accused still on the run, have now been remanded to judicial custody for two weeks.

(Also Read: 'Will not immerse my son's ashes till we get justice': Father of Atul Subhash who died by suicide in Bengaluru)

Wife denies allegations

During interrogation, Nikita denied harassing Atul and claimed she herself had faced harassment. Bengaluru techie, in his 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute video, accused his wife and her family of filing false dowry and cruelty claims to extort 3 crore. Atul was found dead last Monday, and his brother Bikas Kumar’s complaint led to the abetment-to-suicide case.

Meanwhile, father of deceased Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash on Sunday, pleaded for custody of his grandson. Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar Modi, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others to ensure the custody of his grandson.

(Also Read: Bengaluru set to experience coldest December night since 2010 tomorrow: Report)

