Bengaluru power cuts for this weekend: Check full list of affected areas here

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has proposed a few scheduled power outages in Bengaluru Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 30 and 31. Power will most likely be affected in these areas between 10 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Here are the areas that may be affected -

July 30, Saturday:

Ram Nagar Main Road, Industrial Area Surroundings, CMR Road, Hrbr 3rd Block, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout And Surrounding Areas, Uttrahali Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annpurnashwary Layout, Bhel Layout, Krishna Garden, Dubasipally, Medsole Hospital Road, Mallathali Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, Kle College Road, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Andrahalli Main Road, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya Indstrial Est, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, Tg Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli

July 31, Sunday:

Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri Thop Road, Omkara Ashram, Anjanya Temple, Tg Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, Slv Industry, Tg Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli