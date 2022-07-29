Bengaluru power cuts for this weekend: Check full list of affected areas here
- Areas to be affected in Bengaluru by scheduled power cuts for Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 30 and 31.
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has proposed a few scheduled power outages in Bengaluru Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 30 and 31. Power will most likely be affected in these areas between 10 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Here are the areas that may be affected -
July 30, Saturday:
Ram Nagar Main Road, Industrial Area Surroundings, CMR Road, Hrbr 3rd Block, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout And Surrounding Areas, Uttrahali Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annpurnashwary Layout, Bhel Layout, Krishna Garden, Dubasipally, Medsole Hospital Road, Mallathali Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, Kle College Road, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Andrahalli Main Road, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya Indstrial Est, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, Tg Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli
July 31, Sunday:
Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri Thop Road, Omkara Ashram, Anjanya Temple, Tg Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, Slv Industry, Tg Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli
Residential colonies in Haryana to get regular power connections
Residential colonies established in Haryana, which do not have regular electricity connections, will be given power connections under various terms and conditions. In addition, 2,300 residential electricity connections have been given to 13 developers in the last four months. This information was given in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. An official spokesperson said that by August 15, regular connections will be issued to four developers.
Punjab govt going soft on former tainted Congress ministers, alleges BJP leader Bajwa
Raising doubts over the ongoing anti-corruption drive of Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab, BJP leader and former MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa on Friday alleged that the few former Congress ministers, whose names have appeared in corruption cases, have been given an escape route on the behest of AAP's leadership in Delhi.
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
