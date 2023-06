Bengaluru: Power cuts in store this weekend; Check area list

Bengaluru city is expected to witness power shutdowns this weekend, i.e., on Saturday and Sunday in the midst of quarterly maintenance works taken up by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL). Data uploaded onto the BESCOM's website indicated that most of the outages will occur between 10am and 5pm.

Apart from outages and shutdowns, residents are also dealing with an abnormal and sudden hike in power tariff over which several industry and trade bodies in Karnataka held a state-wide protest yesterday.(AP)