Bengaluru: Power disruptions in store for the rest of the week; Check areas, timings, details

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power disruptions for the rest of the week, data uploaded onto the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website indicated. Power supply companies including the BESCOM and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several maintenance projects. The BESCOM schedules more power cuts during weekends when the load on the grid is lighter.

These works consist of DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, ring main unit maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work, tightening of jumps, replacement of deteriorated poles, underground cable damage rectification, straightening of slanted poles, among many others.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 5 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier.

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to see power cuts:

October 12, Thursday

Lakshmana Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagara, Vigneshwara Nagara, Hegganahalli, Sunkadakatte, Hoysala Nagara, Pipeline Road, Nilgiri Thoppu, Arunodaya School Road, Mouneshwara Badavane, Jayanagara, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, Lh Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

October 13, Friday

Saraswathi Nagar, Vinayaka Layout, Kanaka Nagar, Gangadhara Layout, Central Excise Layout, Kgs Layout, Shobha Hospital, Hariram Alidas Layout, Ss High Tech Hospital, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, LH Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

October 14, Saturday

Sjm Nagara, Smk Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, Sp Office, Rto Office, Jyothinagar, Shankarananda Badavane, Sachin Layout, Gangamma Layout, Kallukote, Degree College surroundings, Presidency College, Nagaji Gudlu, Dairy Circle, Food Godown, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, LH Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

October 15, Sunday

Prem Nagara , Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Unani Hospital, Nirshitara Bhavana, P&T Layout, Subramanya Nagara, Lokikere Road, Industrial Area, Jyothinagar, Shankarananda Badavane, Sachin Layout, Gangamma Layout, Kallukote, Degree College Surroundings, Presidency College, Nagaji Gudlu, Dairy Circle, Food Godown, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, LH Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

