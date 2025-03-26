Bengaluru - Pune highway faces massive traffic jam after a crash involving 7 vehicles: Report

A late-night accident near Kanavi Kuruvinakoppa village on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway resulted in damage to seven vehicles, causing a major traffic disruption on March 25. While one person sustained injuries, no casualties were reported. This led to a huge pile of traffic on the National Highway. An accident near Belagavi triggered a massive traffic jam on Bengaluru - Pune Highway. (Pic for representation)

According to a report in The Hindu, the accident involved two trucks, a container vehicle, three KSRTC buses, and a motorcycle. The chain reaction began when a container driver lost control at a bend, causing the vehicle to overturn. This led to an abrupt halt by a truck behind it, which was then rear-ended by another truck. Two KSRTC buses, following closely, also crashed into the pile-up.

In an attempt to avoid colliding with the wreckage, another KSRTC bus reportedly veered to the left but ended up hitting a motorcyclist. Fortunately, the rider, who fell under the bus, escaped unhurt due to his helmet, according to police officials.

Authorities attributed the accident to the sharp turns and steep gradient at Badekolla Hill, a known trouble spot for heavy vehicles. The collision triggered a traffic jam stretching over a kilometer, leaving commuters stranded for more than an hour.

Police personnel from Hirebagewadi police station promptly reached the scene and used cranes to clear the damaged vehicles, restoring normal traffic flow. An investigation has been initiated, and a case has been registered.

In a similar incident earlier, a massive truck crashed into a toll booth near Hospet town in Karnataka, resulting in the death of the driver and injuring another individual.

Dramatic visuals on social media captured the moment a transport truck lost control and crashed into the Timlapura Toll Plaza in Vijayanagara district, causing extensive damage. The impact was so intense that the truck overturned on the spot, leaving behind a scene of destruction.