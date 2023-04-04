Bengaluru rains: Fourteen flights diverted from Kempegowda airport

Heavy rains lashed out at Bengaluru and the outskirts of the city on Tuesday evening, resulting the diversion and cancellation of flights at Kempegowda International Airport. A total of 14 flights were diverted from Bengaluru out of which 12 were diverted to Chennai airport, one flight was diverted to Coimbatore airport and other flight to Hyderabad, reported news agency PTI.

An airport official told PTI, “Out of 12 flights, seven Indigo Flights, three Vistara, two Akasa Airlines and one each of Go Air and Air India were diverted due to the bad weather. Six departures were delayed. The flights that are diverted will be refueled and will be returning to Bengaluru.” The operations at the Bengaluru airport were impacted from 4.05pm to 4.51pm.

According to the Met department, the KIA in Devanahalli received 45.2 mm rainfall on Tuesday evening. Due to the heavy downpour, traffic was thrown out of gear and normal life was paralysed in Devanahalli.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a thunderstorm warning over the city on Monday. Rain and thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places across Karnataka, namely, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagara and Kolar districts, said the Met department.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), on Tuesday issued rainfall maps detailing pre-monsoon rainfall patterns in the state for three months - from January 1 to April 3 - which showed that rainfall received in Bengaluru was ‘normal’. However, Bidar, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts received an ‘excess’ rainfall, according to the KSNDMC data.