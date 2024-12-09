Bengaluru: Sewage from Indiranagar restaurants enters homes, residents blame illegal commercialisation

A resident of Bengaluru's Indiranagar has shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing how sewage from nearby restaurants on 12th Main has flowed into her home. The resident, who lives in a house adjoining these establishments, highlighted the significant inconvenience caused by the issue. The Integrated Command and Control Centre Bengaluru responded to the viral post.(X/@icindngr)

In the video, the resident expressed frustration over the inaction of civic authorities. The handle i change Indiranagar shared the video and wrote: "No action from BBMP as it was Sunday. BWSSB not willing to act as it was restaurants' problem. No response from BBMP Chief and JC. @DKShivakumar, is this Brand Bengaluru? We are the ones who vote!"

According to their profile, I Change Indiranagar is a federation representing Resident Welfare Associations in and around Indiranagar.

In the video, the woman explains that sewage has entered her house from behind, flowing through the parking area and into her sump as well.

Check out the video here:

The Integrated Command and Control Centre Bengaluru responded to the viral post saying: "Dear Citizen, Can you please share the specific location? For any queries, you may call - 1533."

In reply, the handle i change Indiranagar provided further details:"12th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar. Restaurants - Bohemians, Forbidden Fruit, and Chianti."

How did X users react to the video?

The disturbing video showing sewage from restaurants in Bengaluru's Indiranagar entering residential homes has triggered widespread public outrage.

One resident commented, “Absolutely disgusting... The license of all such commercial places should be cancelled.” Another added, “Result of illegal commercialisation!”

Many pointed to concerns under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 271, which penalizes acts likely to spread dangerous diseases through poor hygiene and inaction.

Citizens are now urging swift and strict action from authorities to address the problem and hold the responsible businesses accountable.

