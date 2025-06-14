Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru stampede: Two senior IAS officers under scanner over RCB felicitation mishandling

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 03:25 PM IST

The officers were instrumental in persuading the Congress-led state government to approve an official state felicitation at the Vidhana Soudha.

The Karnataka government is now scrutinising the involvement of two senior IAS officers in the organisation of a felicitation event for IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 4, which preceded a stampede that claimed 11 lives outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Indian Express reported.

At least 11 people were killed in a stampede on June 4 outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
At least 11 people were killed in a stampede on June 4 outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

According to the report, the investigation includes a close look at miscommunications and decisions made by top officials, including the former political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Indian Express report also reveals that these officers were instrumental in persuading the Congress-led state government to approve an official state felicitation at the Vidhana Soudha, even as the Bengaluru police had raised red flags over crowd control and security clearances.

(Also Read: Bengaluru stampede: IPS body demand revocation of suspension of 5 cops)

The felicitation, scheduled for 4 pm on June 4, was followed by a separate fan event organised by the RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at the stadium, where the stampede occurred.

DPAR secretary Sathyavathi G, who oversaw the Vidhana Soudha event after receiving approvals from the chief secretary and CM, had publicly stated that a victory parade would follow the felicitation. This was despite the absence of a police green light for such a parade. Video recordings from her media address on June 4 show her urging fans to skip the Vidhana Soudha event due to security sensitivities and instead attend the stadium celebration.

However, the report also suggests that her public remarks contradicted a meeting held earlier that day, where the city police commissioner reportedly objected to the parade. 

Police have since filed criminal complaints against RCB, KSCA, and event manager DNA Networks, alleging that social media messages promoting an open-access parade were shared without police clearance as early as 7 am on June 4, contributing to crowd chaos at the stadium.

The role of K Govindaraju, the CM's former political secretary and a seasoned sports administrator, is also under scrutiny. Reports say he was pivotal in pushing through approvals for the celebrations. Following the tragedy, he was dismissed from his post on June 6, the report further added.

Three senior IPS officers, including Police Commissioner B Dayananda, were suspended on June 5 for failing to keep the CM informed of unfolding developments, including the fatalities.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru stampede: Two senior IAS officers under scanner over RCB felicitation mishandling
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On