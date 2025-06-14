Bengaluru stampede: Two senior IAS officers under scanner over RCB felicitation mishandling

The Karnataka government is now scrutinising the involvement of two senior IAS officers in the organisation of a felicitation event for IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 4, which preceded a stampede that claimed 11 lives outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Indian Express reported. At least 11 people were killed in a stampede on June 4 outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

According to the report, the investigation includes a close look at miscommunications and decisions made by top officials, including the former political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Indian Express report also reveals that these officers were instrumental in persuading the Congress-led state government to approve an official state felicitation at the Vidhana Soudha, even as the Bengaluru police had raised red flags over crowd control and security clearances.

(Also Read: Bengaluru stampede: IPS body demand revocation of suspension of 5 cops)

The felicitation, scheduled for 4 pm on June 4, was followed by a separate fan event organised by the RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at the stadium, where the stampede occurred.

DPAR secretary Sathyavathi G, who oversaw the Vidhana Soudha event after receiving approvals from the chief secretary and CM, had publicly stated that a victory parade would follow the felicitation. This was despite the absence of a police green light for such a parade. Video recordings from her media address on June 4 show her urging fans to skip the Vidhana Soudha event due to security sensitivities and instead attend the stadium celebration.

However, the report also suggests that her public remarks contradicted a meeting held earlier that day, where the city police commissioner reportedly objected to the parade.

Police have since filed criminal complaints against RCB, KSCA, and event manager DNA Networks, alleging that social media messages promoting an open-access parade were shared without police clearance as early as 7 am on June 4, contributing to crowd chaos at the stadium.

The role of K Govindaraju, the CM's former political secretary and a seasoned sports administrator, is also under scrutiny. Reports say he was pivotal in pushing through approvals for the celebrations. Following the tragedy, he was dismissed from his post on June 6, the report further added.

Three senior IPS officers, including Police Commissioner B Dayananda, were suspended on June 5 for failing to keep the CM informed of unfolding developments, including the fatalities.