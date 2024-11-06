Bengaluru taxi drivers hit out against rise in unauthorised commercial use of private cars: Report

Taxi and cab drivers in Bengaluru have expressed frustration at the rising use of private vehicles with white number plates for commercial purposes. Several claimed that the practice threaten their jobs and creates unfair competition, The Hindu reported. The Karnataka Transport Department is mobilizing squads to enforce rules against unauthorized commercial use of private vehicles.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Licensed operators with yellow-board plates argued that private cars used commercially dodge regulatory fees, permits, and safety checks required for commercial vehicles, placing them at an advantage. Many cab drivers expressed that this sidestepping of rules undercuts legitimate businesses while raising passenger safety concerns, the report stated.

Mukund Kumar, a cab driver, spoke to the publication and pointed out that unlike white-board vehicles, yellow-board operators invest in permits, pay taxes, and meet strict vehicle standards. He explained that the unchecked operation of private cars in the taxi market strains the earnings of legitimate drivers. Another driver, Suresh Naik, also echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that already thin profits are now further diminished by white-board vehicles that don’t face the same costs, which impacts his family’s income.

The Karnataka Transport Department has taken notice of the issue, the report said, with officials issuing warnings against the unauthorized commercial use of white-board vehicles, which are legally restricted to private use. The department has stated that any private car caught providing taxi services will be seized, with legal actions awaiting both the vehicle owner and driver, according to the publication.

To enforce this, as many as 10 dedicated squads have been mobilized across Bengaluru city to crack down on this growing trend. Over the past year, numerous cases have been filed against private cars found operating as taxis, and officials vow to step up enforcement on the issue, the publication added.

Authorities estimate Karnataka hosts about five lakh yellow-board vehicles, all subject to regulatory fees and inter-state taxes. However, travellers and commuters prefer white-board vehicles as they are drawn by cheaper costs, particularly for out of state trips as these vehicles bypass regulatory costs, the report further stated.

Transport officials are of the opinion that allowing private cars to operate as taxis undermines regulatory standards, jeopardizes fair competition, and raises safety concerns, as commercial vehicles undergo regular inspections that white-board cars evade.