Bengaluru techie inhaled helium gas in a hotel room, died by suicide: Report

A techie in Bengaluru died by suicide after inhaling fatal helium gas inside a hotel room in the city. The deceased is said to be working in Wipro, and the reason behind the suicide is currently being investigated. Bengaluru techie inhaled helium gas in a hotel room, dies by suicide: Report

According to reports, the 24-year-old man was identified as Yagnik and took a room in a hotel to prepare for his M.Tech exam. When the hotel staff tried to contact him after check-out, Yagnik did not respond. The hotel staff, concerned about his safety, opened his room with a master key. Yagnik was lying unconscious on the bed and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Upon his arrival at the hospital, the doctor declared him dead.

The hotel staff immediately informed the local police about the incident. Police found that Yagnik had bought a portable helium cylinder from Peenya and had reached the hotel room. He then reportedly inserted his head into a garbage bag and connected the helium cylinder's pipe to it.

Bengaluru police have filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and kept his parents informed about the incident. They are also trying to find if exam stress is the actual reason for self-killing or if there is any other incident that drove him to take the extreme step.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 0222754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290.