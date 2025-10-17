Bengaluru to get extra buses, trains to meet Diwali rush. Check routes, dates and booking details

In view of the festive rush, KSRTC will operate 2,500 special buses from Bengaluru between October 17 and 20. The return services will run from October 22 to 26.

Passengers can book tickets at KSRTC counters or through the official website — www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in.

According to a report by TOI, buses from Kempegowda Bus Station will operate to destinations including Dharmasthala, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Hyderabad, Tirupati, and Vijayawada.

Services to Mysuru, Madikeri, and the Kodagu region will be available from Mysuru Road Bus Station, while routes to Tamil Nadu and Kerala — including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Ernakulam — will be operated from Shanthinagar TTMC. Passengers are encouraged to book tickets in advance through KSRTC ticket counters or online.

In addition to bus services, South Western Railways will operate several special trains, including:

Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru–Kollam Express Special 2. KSR Bengaluru–Tuticorin Express Special

3. Yeshwantpur–Mangaluru Junction Express

When is Diwali 2025 in Bengaluru? This year, Bengaluru will celebrate Deepwali or Diwali on Monday, October 20 and 21. The date aligns with the Amavasya Tithi, the new moon phase, which begins at 3.44 pm on October 20 and ends at 5.54 pm on October 21.

Every year, there is a confusion regarding the exact date of Diwali in Bengaluru. The confusion regarding the exact date of Diwali in Bengaluru this year stems from the Amavasya Tithi, the new moon phase, spanning two consecutive days.

Since the Amavasya starts before sunset, the main Diwali celebrations, including Lakshmi Puja, are observed on the evening of October 20.

The festival in Bengaluru commences with Dhanteras on Saturday, October 19, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali) on Sunday, October 20, Lakshmi Puja on the evening of October 20, Govardhan Puja on Tuesday, October 21, and concludes with Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, October 22.