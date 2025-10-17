Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bengaluru to get extra buses, trains to meet Diwali rush. Check routes, dates and booking details

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 12:30 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Passengers can book tickets at KSRTC counters or through the official website. (AI-generated image-Google Gemini)
    Passengers can book tickets at KSRTC counters or through the official website. (AI-generated image-Google Gemini)

    Passengers are encouraged to book tickets in advance through KSRTC ticket counters or online.

    In view of the festive rush, KSRTC will operate 2,500 special buses from Bengaluru between October 17 and 20. The return services will run from October 22 to 26.

    Passengers can book tickets at KSRTC counters or through the official website — www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in.

    According to a report by TOI, buses from Kempegowda Bus Station will operate to destinations including Dharmasthala, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Hyderabad, Tirupati, and Vijayawada.

    Also read: 'Our kids took 2 hours to reach school': Bengaluru resident’s viral rant on Varthur-Sarjapur Road

    Services to Mysuru, Madikeri, and the Kodagu region will be available from Mysuru Road Bus Station, while routes to Tamil Nadu and Kerala — including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Ernakulam — will be operated from Shanthinagar TTMC. Passengers are encouraged to book tickets in advance through KSRTC ticket counters or online.

    In addition to bus services, South Western Railways will operate several special trains, including:

    1. Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru–Kollam Express Special

    2. KSR Bengaluru–Tuticorin Express Special

    3. Yeshwantpur–Mangaluru Junction Express

    When is Diwali 2025 in Bengaluru?

    This year, Bengaluru will celebrate Deepwali or Diwali on Monday, October 20 and 21. The date aligns with the Amavasya Tithi, the new moon phase, which begins at 3.44 pm on October 20 and ends at 5.54 pm on October 21.

    Every year, there is a confusion regarding the exact date of Diwali in Bengaluru. The confusion regarding the exact date of Diwali in Bengaluru this year stems from the Amavasya Tithi, the new moon phase, spanning two consecutive days.

    Also read: How sister’s suspicion helped cops crack Bengaluru doctor’s anesthesia murder mystery | Blow-by-blow account

    Since the Amavasya starts before sunset, the main Diwali celebrations, including Lakshmi Puja, are observed on the evening of October 20.

    The festival in Bengaluru commences with Dhanteras on Saturday, October 19, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali) on Sunday, October 20, Lakshmi Puja on the evening of October 20, Govardhan Puja on Tuesday, October 21, and concludes with Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, October 22.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Bengaluru To Get Extra Buses, Trains To Meet Diwali Rush. Check Routes, Dates And Booking Details
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes