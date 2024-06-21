Bengaluru to get second international airport, officials to work on feasibility

Karnataka minister for large and medium industries MB Patil said that the government is in plans to construct second international airport in Bengaluru. Patil directed the officials to submit a feasibility report for the new airport in the tech capital. Bengaluru to get second airport, govt directs officials to work on it

In an X post, MB Patil said, "New Airport plans on the horizon. I held a preliminary discussion with officials regarding the construction of a second airport to address the future needs of our rapidly growing global metropolis. I have directed the authorities to submit a feasibility report for the new airport."

The minister further said that the new airport will serve the needs of future flyers in a rapidly growing city like Bengaluru. He also called current Kempegowda International Airport as the third busiest airport in the country after Delhi and Mumbai. "Kempegowda International Airport, the third busiest in India after Delhi and Mumbai, managed 37.5 million passengers and over 4 lakh tonnes of cargo last year. This immense pressure highlights the necessity for a second airport to accommodate future growth," MB Patil further wrote.

Earlier, the CEO of Kempegowda International Airport Hari Marar batted for an alternative airport in Bengaluru. He then said that 92 million passengers are expected to board and deboard at Bengaluru annually in the next decade and there is a necessity of another airport.

He also noted that land acquisition for the new airport is going to be a challenge. "“Acquiring land for an airport in a city like Bengaluru is not an easy job. It is important to focus on better connectivity and mobility with a foresight on upcoming years,” he said.

In November 2022, second terminal was launched in Kempegowda International Airport which is now handling international airlines with a few domestic airlines. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly Rs. 13,000 crores, and it even has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square metres will be added to the terminal during the second phase.