Bengaluru to host Asia's biggest air show in Feb 2025; Boeing, Dassault vie for multi-billion dollar deals: Report

Bengaluru is gearing up to host the biennial air show, Aero India 2025, from February 10 to 14 next year at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Yelahanka airbase, Deccan Herald reported. LCA Tejas flying during the 2021 air show at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)

Aero India is organised by the Ministry of Defence, with contributions from multiple agencies, including the Department of Defence Production, IAF, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space, and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

Aero show highlights

The show will feature thrilling performances by IAF’s Sukhoi fighters, the Surya kiran Aerobatic Team, and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team. A teaser for Aero India 2025 has already been released, building excitement for the upcoming event, DH reported.

In 2025, US and French aviation giants Boeing and Dassault Aviation—makers of the F-16/18 and Rafale jets, respectively—are competing for multi-billion-dollar fighter jet deals with the Indian government, making Aero India a key platform for these negotiations.

HAL, the manufacturer of the Tejas fighter jets, is aiming to secure deals with developing nations from the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia. In 2023, HAL also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Response Plus Holdings, a UAE-based medical service provider, to export helicopter platforms for emergency services—marking a significant milestone for India’s aviation industry, the report added.

In 2023, there were a total of 809 exhibitors participants in the biennial show, out of which 110 were foreign exhibitors and 699 were Indian exhibitors. Many fighter aircrafts and helicopters performed on air and a defence exhibition was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. IAF’s Tejas aircraft which is a lightweight, highly agile and multi-role supersonic fighter was a major highlight in the aero India show in 2023.

