Bengaluru: Toddler run over by reversing tanker while playing outside apartment
- A three-year-old girl was killed by a reversing water tanker near Sarjapur road area in Bengaluru on Thursday while she was playing outside an apartment.
A three-year-old girl was killed after she was run over by a water tanker while it was reversing near an apartment on Sarjapur road in Bengaluru on Thursday. The young girl has been identified as Pratiksha Bhat, a native of Nepal.
The tragic incident occurred around noon Thursday when a water tanker had come into the Serenity Layout area to fill an underground sump for a block of flats. Pratiksha was playing nearby as the driver began reversing but he did not see her and the toddler was knocked down. She reportedy died on the spot after suffering grave injuries to her head.
The driver drove away soon after the accident. A complaint has been registered in this matter with the HSR Layout Traffic Police, who are trying to trace his location.
Pratiksha's body was shifted to St John’s Medical College Hospital for post-mortem procedures. Her mother Jayanti Bhat, is a housemaid, and her father, Khemraj, a security guard. The family had moved to Bengaluru for employment purposes.
Jayanti has demanded that police bring in the driver and punish him.
The driver is expected to be charged under sections 279, 304(A), 134 (A and B) and section 187 of the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to negligent driving, causing death by negligence and the duty of a driver when an accident occurs.
Meanwhile, in another hit-and-run case on Thursday in the city, a school bus driver ran over a 16-year-old girl near Deve Gowda petrol bunk in Banashankari, killing her instantly and injuring two others, while also endangering school children traveling in the bus.
-
Drugs case | Action against Sameer Wankhede for ‘shoddy investigation’: Report
Sameer Wankhede - the former Nacotics Control Bureau zonal director who conducted the op that led to Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case - faces strict action for 'shoddy work' in the investigative process, officials said Friday afternoon. This comes shortly after son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, was given a clean chit by a special NCB team re-examining his case.
-
Bengaluru: Javed Ali's live concert on Saturday, here's how to get tickets
Popular singer Javed Ali will perform live in Bengaluru this Saturday at Phoenix Marketcity as part of the Alive India concert series. Ali is also known for songs in regional languages like Bengali, Malayalam, Odiya, Kannada Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi. Ali's show in Bengaluru will be followed by another live performance in Chennai on Sunday, May 29.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut declares assets worth ₹21.14 crore
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wife, Varsha, owns 729.30 grams of gold and ornaments valued at ₹39,59,500 and 1820 grams of silver worth ₹1,30,000. He owns one vehicle purchased in 2004 and two revolvers. Raut owns three parcels of agricultural land in Alibaug. Raut also owns three non-agricultural plots in Raigad currently priced at ₹2.20 crore. Raut also owns three residential properties in Dadar, Bhandup, and Aarey Milk Colony. His wife owns one in Dadar.
-
Azam Khan gets SC relief on Jauhar University, response sought from UP govt
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan challenging the bail condition imposed by the Allahabad high court related to Jauhar University. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared before the Supreme for Khan, who took oath as an SP MLA on Monday, days after being released from jail on bail.
-
Rajasthan sports minister says ‘free me’, CM Gehlot dubs it as ‘work pressure’
Hours after Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna asked to free him from his ministerial post, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the minister has huge work pressure and the statement could have been made under stress. Chandna's cabinet colleague, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, offered a similarly placatory tone and said he will talk to him. “I believe the CM will talk about the matter. It is the party's responsibility to take Ashok Chandna's tweet seriously.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics