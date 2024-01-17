close_game
Bengaluru traffic police issue advisory for T-20 cricket match today

Bengaluru traffic police issue advisory for T-20 cricket match today

ByYamini C S
Jan 17, 2024 11:41 AM IST

Bengaluru traffic police issue advisory for T-20 Cricket Match to avoid congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

In light of the T-20 Cricket Match set to take place in Karnataka capital Bengaluru today from 2 pm onwards, the city traffic police department on Tuesday issued an advisory to commuters in a bid to avoid congestions and allow smooth vehicular movement.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(AFP)
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(AFP)

The advisory, dated Tuesday, read “In view of 3rd T-20 International Cricket match on 17/01/2024 from 2.00pm to 11.30pm at M. Chinnaswammy Stadium, traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic.”

Cops restricted parking of vehicles around the area, saying, “Parking of all types of vehicle is prohibited on all following roads.”

Here are the roads where commuters and visitors of the stadium will not be allowed to park their vehicles:

• Queens Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavana Road

• Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road Museum Road

• Kasturiba Road, Dr BR Ambedekar Road, Lavelle Road

• Vittal Malya Road and Nrupathunga Road

The police also listed roads for the public to pay and park their vehicles, which are:

• Kings Road,

• UB City Parking Lot.

• BMTC Shivaji nagara 1st Floor

These places will be subject to availability, the advisory read.

“Other than spectators, all other residents are requested to avoid roads in and around M. Chinnaswamy stadium and use alternative roads,” Cops reiterated, adding that the public are requested to co-operate.

