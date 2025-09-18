Bengaluru traffic police reinstate daily drunk driving checks to boost road safety: Report

In a renewed push to curb road accidents and reduce night-time crimes, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have brought back daily drunk driving (DD) checks across the city, not just on weekends, but throughout the week. The initiative to reinstate drunk driving checks in Bengaluru was ordered by Traffic Joint Commissioner Karthik Reddy.(HT File Photo)

The move, which has been quietly rolled out over the past few weeks, follows a directive from Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy. In late August, he instructed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across all four traffic zones to implement routine checks within their respective areas, according to police sources, said a report by The Hindu.

The crackdown is already underway in various parts of the city. Gopal M. Byakod, DCP (Traffic), South, said that these checks have been ongoing for nearly three weeks. In each traffic division, at least three checkpoints have been set up, while the East Division, which includes high-footfall areas like Brigade Road and Church Street, has deployed over 10 checkpoints to handle the increased volume of nightlife activity, the report said.

Importantly, both inspectors and sub-inspectors are now authorized to conduct breathalyser tests. Each team must also include at least one female officer to ensure proper protocol and comfort for all motorists during checks.

The city had previously scaled back weekday DD checks due to allegations of bribery and misuse of power. However, since 2023, the BTP has equipped its personnel with compact body cameras to restore public trust, the report stated. With all field officers now under real-time surveillance, the department believes the risk of corruption has been significantly minimized.

With body cameras recording every checkpoint interaction and more personnel empowered to conduct checks, the BTP aims to build transparency and accountability.