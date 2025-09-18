Bengaluru chaos: Man found sleeping on mattress amidst moving traffic, residents outraged. Video

In a surreal and alarming scene that unfolded on one of Bengaluru’s bustling roads, commuters were left stunned as a man was found sleeping on a mattress in the middle of moving traffic. The unusual incident, which briefly brought vehicles to a halt, has raised serious questions about road safety, mental health, and civic responsibility in the city. A surreal incident in Bengaluru saw a man sleeping on a mattress in moving traffic, halting vehicles.(X)

A video shared on social media showed the man lazing on the mattress while a BMTC bus and a car came to a standstill. Passers-by recorded videos of the incident, which are making rounds on the internet. The BMTC driver was seen cautiously navigating around the man, who appeared unresponsive and seemingly unaware of the chaos surrounding him. The mattress, oddly placed in the centre of the road, turned a busy thoroughfare into a no traffic zone, with stunned motorists unsure of how to proceed.

While it remains unclear whether the man was under distress, mentally unwell, or staging some form of protest, the act has been widely condemned as reckless and dangerous. Social media users who shared images and videos of the incident expressed outrage, calling it “reckless” and “irresponsible”.

“It is shocking to see the kind of chaos unfolding on Bengaluru’s busy roads,” said an X user, adding, “Such behaviour is absolutely reckless and unacceptable. Whether the man is mentally unstable or deliberately engaging in this act, it is an extremely irresponsible move that puts not only his own life at risk but also endangers unsuspecting commuters.”

“Sleeping on a busy public road is not just a nuisance it is a serious safety hazard and a violation of basic civic sense. Authorities must intervene immediately in such situations to remove such obstructions, ensure the man’s safety, and prevent harm to others. Such irresponsible actions cannot be tolerated on roads meant for moving traffic,” the user further wrote.

“People are getting crazier every day. Incidents like this show that common sense and basic civic responsibility are disappearing fast,” a user replied, while another said, “He's had enough, we've all had enough of the madness in Bengaluru.”