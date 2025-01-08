Bengaluru tuition teacher arrested after kidnapping student, 15-year-old girl rescued after 44 days: Report

A 30-year-old Bengaluru tuition teacher, who had abducted his 15-year-old student and evaded authorities for 44 days, was arrested within three days of a lookout notice being issued by the police. Abhishek M Gowda, a resident of JP Nagar in Bengaluru, was taken into custody on Monday. (HT File)

According to a Times of India report, the girl has since been rescued. The suspect, Abhishek M Gowda, a resident of JP Nagar in Bengaluru, was taken into custody on Monday. He faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, and has been remanded to Central Prison.

Abhishek, originally from Ramanagara district, was a gym trainer and taught a variety of subjects to children in classes 1 to 10. The victim had been his student for four years, the report added.

The suspect who is married and has a two-year-old daughter, allegedly kidnapped the girl on November 23. He left a note claiming that he was running away with her, stating he was in love with her. He had also told his neighbors he was distancing himself from his wife due to family problems.

As the search for the missing duo continued without success, the JP Nagar police issued a lookout notice on January 3. They were eventually traced to a rented house in Malavalli, near Mandya, where they had posed as a newlywed couple. The landlord recognized them after seeing the lookout notice on TV and promptly contacted his friend, who alerted the police.

A reward of ₹25,000 was offered for information leading to their capture, but the landlord and his friend declined the money, citing that they had acted out of moral responsibility to help the girl, the report further added.

