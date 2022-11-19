Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru voter data theft: DK Shivakumar alleges BJP's Ashwath Narayan role

Bengaluru voter data theft: DK Shivakumar alleges BJP's Ashwath Narayan role

Published on Nov 19, 2022 03:36 PM IST

DK Shivakumar alleged the minister's team even deleted lakhs of votes using illegally collected data.

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar alleged that minister Ashwath Narayan and his team are behind the voter data theft case in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported. DK Shivakumar alleged the minister's team even deleted lakhs of votes using illegally collected data.

On Saturday, Shivakumar along with senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived at the state election commission office and filed a complaint against a private entity which allegedly collected voter data illegally. As quoted by ANI, DK Shivakumar said, “We have to file a complaint to protect the voters' rights. This is the biggest fraud committed by BJP ministers of Bengaluru. Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and his team are behind this and they used the data and collected information illegally to delete lakhs of votes.”

Earlier, DK Shivakumar also said that his party members will file complaints at local police stations in case of discrepancies. On Friday, The Congress party demanded that the BJP government in Karnataka order a judicial probe monitored by the chief justice of the high court to expose the ‘Operation Voter’ scam.

Reacting to the voter data theft allegations, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “I will order a detailed probe in this matter and make sure the truth will come out. Congress has been running out of ideas to blame the ruling BJP in the state. They are accusing that the data theft happened with the support of BJP and that is absolutely baseless.”

The Congress earlier demanded the resignation of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai after the voter data theft case came out.

bengaluru karnataka
