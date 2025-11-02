Bengaluru wakes up to foggy Sunday morning, week ahead to stay partly cloudy

The city woke up under a blanket of fog and mist early Sunday, with visibility dropping to around 4 km and humidity surging past 90% in several areas, according to weather-monitoring station data. With calm winds and a moist pre-dawn air layer, conditions were ideal for fog formation across the metropolitan area.

Calm winds and a moist pre-dawn air layer created ideal conditions for fog formation across the metropolitan region. By mid-morning, the fog began to lift, giving way to cloudy skies that are expected to clear partially later in the day.

According to forecasts, daytime temperatures will hover around 29°C (85°F), dipping to 19–20°C (67–68°F) overnight.

Over the past week, Bengaluru has seen a steady cooling trend — daytime highs ranged from 29.1°C down to 24.3°C, while nighttime lows fell from 21.3°C to around 18.9°C. Elevated morning humidity during this seasonal transition from the wet spell has led to recurring mist and fog.

Although no significant rainfall was reported through the week, persistent cloud cover and surface moisture point to lingering effects of the retreating monsoon. Meteorologists note that the current fog formation aligns with this transitional weather phase, as the city shifts toward a cooler, drier November.

From November 2 to 6, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with highs around 30°C and lows near 19°C. Humidity will gradually ease to 60–75%, and forecasts indicate partly cloudy skies with no major weather alerts.

Residents can look forward to warm afternoons and pleasant mornings, ideal for outdoor activities such as walks, cycling, or rooftop relaxation. With stable conditions and minimal rainfall expected, Bengaluru is set for a comfortable start to November, a welcome break after weeks of damp and overcast weather.

