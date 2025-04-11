Menu Explore
Bengaluru weather update: Light rain, cloudy skies expected over the weekend

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2025 08:33 AM IST

The city is expected to record a minimum temperature of around 21–22°C and a maximum of 33°C through the weekend.

Bengaluru is likely to experience light rain and generally cloudy skies over the next few days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light showers were observed in parts of the city on Thursday.(PTI)
Light showers were observed in parts of the city on Thursday.(PTI)

The city is expected to record a minimum temperature of around 21–22°C and a maximum of 33°C through the weekend.

Check IMD forecast here:

city.imd.gov.in(city.imd.gov.in)
city.imd.gov.in(city.imd.gov.in)

Light showers were observed in parts of the city on Thursday, and similar weather is forecast to continue until Saturday.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain on April 11, 12, and 13, offering a brief respite from the summer heat.

Statewide, rainfall is expected to continue across Karnataka until April 12. The coastal and Malnad regions are likely to witness heavy rainfall, which could bring much-needed relief to farmers grappling with dry conditions. However, officials have warned of possible rain-induced damage and power outages in some areas.

30 minutes of rain and chaos

Last week in Bengaluru, a 30-minute spell of heavy rain was enough to throw parts of the city into chaos, as several areas grappled with severe waterlogging. Among the worst-hit locations was Tavarekere Main Road, where viral videos on social media showed residents wading through knee-deep water, reigniting concerns over the city’s crumbling infrastructure.

Frustration mounted as citizens criticized the government for failing to improve drainage systems. One social media user pointed out, "Our tax-paid money, including future generations’ presumptive taxes, is being invested into car-only tunnel roads. When the tunnel road is built (if at all), stormwater will naturally find a convenient path to drain. Please thank our efficient BBMP."

(Also Read: RCB launches ‘Kannada Jilebi’ campaign in Bengaluru to promote local language among non-native fans)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
