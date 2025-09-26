Edit Profile
    Bengaluru woman beaten by shopkeeper for stealing sarees worth ₹90,000, caught on camera

    Bengaluru Police have filed two separate cases: one against the woman for theft and another against the shopkeeper and his assistant for assault.

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 12:27 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A shocking incident on Bengaluru's Avenue Road has gone viral after a shopkeeper and his assistant were seen assaulting a woman in broad daylight over the alleged theft of sarees worth 90,000.

    The assault, captured on the shop’s CCTV and by bystanders on their phones, has sparked widespread attention on social media. (X/@Nishkama_Karma1)
    The assault, captured on the shop’s CCTV and by bystanders on their phones, has sparked widespread attention on social media. (X/@Nishkama_Karma1)

    The assault, captured on the shop’s CCTV and by bystanders on their phones, has sparked widespread attention on social media.

    According to police, the woman, identified as Humpamma, first visited the shop and stole a bundle of sarees. She managed to escape, but the act was clearly recorded on CCTV. The footage shows her standing inside the shop, attempting to take the sarees, and then leaving with the packed bundle, NDTV reported.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru techie duped of 44 lakh in Telegram-to-WhatsApp stock trading scam: Report)

    The woman reportedly returned later to steal more sarees. This time, the shopkeeper recognized her and caught her red-handed, the report further added. In a fit of anger, he dragged her onto the road and repeatedly slapped and kicked her before handing her over to the police. Several locals recorded the assault on their phones, adding to the video’s virality.

    Police have filed two separate cases: one against the woman for theft and another against the shopkeeper and his assistant for assault. All three have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Authorities are investigating the incident further and reviewing the viral footage.

    The incident has ignited debate over self-defense versus vigilantism, with social media users criticizing the shopkeeper’s actions while acknowledging the alleged theft.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes