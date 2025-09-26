Bengaluru woman beaten by shopkeeper for stealing sarees worth ₹90,000, caught on camera

A shocking incident on Bengaluru's Avenue Road has gone viral after a shopkeeper and his assistant were seen assaulting a woman in broad daylight over the alleged theft of sarees worth ₹90,000. The assault, captured on the shop’s CCTV and by bystanders on their phones, has sparked widespread attention on social media. (X/@Nishkama_Karma1)

According to police, the woman, identified as Humpamma, first visited the shop and stole a bundle of sarees. She managed to escape, but the act was clearly recorded on CCTV. The footage shows her standing inside the shop, attempting to take the sarees, and then leaving with the packed bundle, NDTV reported.

The woman reportedly returned later to steal more sarees. This time, the shopkeeper recognized her and caught her red-handed, the report further added. In a fit of anger, he dragged her onto the road and repeatedly slapped and kicked her before handing her over to the police. Several locals recorded the assault on their phones, adding to the video’s virality.