Bengaluru woman ‘burnt to death’, family blames boyfriend and her caste
- 23-year-old Daneshwari was allegedly burnt to death by her partner in Bengaluru
- Family alleges that she was killed by her boyfriend Shivakumar, who refused to marry her because she is from the Dalit community
A 23-year-old Dalit girl, Daneshwari, was allegedly burnt to death by her boyfriend Shivakumar in Bengaluru's Electronic City.
The incident took place on Tuesday, March 15, after which Daneshwari was being treated at a local hospital. After 2 days of suffering, she succumbed to her burn injuries on Thursday. Daneshwari was a resident of BTM Layout, where she was doing a course.
An FIR has been registered under section 302 regarding this matter, in the Electronic City police station. However, no arrests have been made so far.
Investigating office Pavan from Electronic City Police Station told Hindustan Times, “The matter is under investigation and it is not yet clear if it was a murder or a suicide. However, search for the main suspect, Shivakumar, is still on.”
The victim's family has alleged that the accused, Shivakumar, poured petrol on Daneshwari and torched her. Victim's sister Tejaswini lodged a police complaint against Shivakumar in connection with the case.
The accused and the victim studied engineering in Vijayapura district and moved to Bengaluru after finishing college. According to the complaint, the accused had promised marriage to Daneshwari. But when the victim initiated talks of marriage, the accused told her that he would get the consent of his parents and come back to her.
Thereafter, he refused to marry Daneshwari, saying she was of lower caste and that his parents would never approve of their relationship. The complaint also said that the accused called Daneshwari to an isolated place poured petrol on her and allegedly lit her on fire. According to reports he had taken the victim to a nearby hospital and escaped soon after.
The accused is on the run for the last three days.
