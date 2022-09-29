Bengaluru : Woman dies by suicide after finding that she is the second wife

A 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli died by suicide after learning that she is a second wife to her husband, reported The Times of India. The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday and the victim who is identified as Goutami hanged herself to death.

According to the report, Reddy Prasad, a native of Andhra Pradesh married Goutami on March 19 this year and moved to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh. After a few days, she found out that her husband Reddy Prasad is already married to a woman called Ayusha Banu and complained to her father. She also alleged that both Prasad and Bhanu even had a baby together and he never informed her about his relationship before the wedding.

The report also said that Goutami fell in love with Prasad when she finished her graduation and started working at a private company in Punganur of Andhra Pradesh. Goutami’s father did not agree for the wedding, hence they eloped and got married in March this year. Goutami’s father even filed a missing complaint when she eloped but she informed police that she is married to Reddy Prasad.

Goutami’s family has also alleged that both Reddy Prasad and Ayusha Banu even abused her before the incident happened. A case was registered at Marathahalli police station and cops are currently investigating the matter.

