Bengaluru woman falls off hotel room balcony in panic as cops arrive at party

A 21-year-old woman was injured after falling from a hotel balcony in Brookefield area of Karnataka's Bengaluru. The incident reportedly occurred after police visited the hotel following complaints of loud noise during a late-night party on Sunday. Local residents reportedly contacted the 112 emergency helpline after being disturbed by loud music from the hotel.(File Photo/Representational )

A complaint was filed by woman's father, which mentioned that his daughter had gone to Sea Esta Lodge with seven friends for a party, NDTV reported . The group reportedly booked rooms and were gathered at the lodge till 5 am.

Local residents reportedly contacted the 112 emergency helpline after being disturbed by loud music from the hotel. Police arrived at the lodge and warned the group for creating a nuisance, stating that their behaviour was disturbing people living nearby.

There are also allegations that police personnel demanded money from the men present at the lodge. However, officials have said this claim has not yet been verified.

Shortly after the police visit, the woman allegedly panicked and tried to leave the fourth-floor room by climbing down a drainpipe attached to the balcony. During the attempt, she lost her balance and fell.

Her friends rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have described her condition as serious.

Based on the father’s complaint, the police have registered a case against the owner of Sea Esta Lodge. The complaint alleges negligence by the lodge management, claiming that the balcony lacked proper safety measures.

The family has also demanded a thorough investigation, including questioning the woman’s friends, hotel staff and the police officers present at the scene.

Police officials said further inquiries are underway to determine the exact sequence of events.