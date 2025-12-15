Failed to crack PSI exam, man posed as cop to rob Bengaluru resident, held

Bengaluru police have taken four individuals into custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement officers and looting a man of more than ₹1 lakh. The incident took place on December 7 within the limits of Vidyaranyapura police station, officials confirmed. Bengaluru: The culprits, posing as law enforcement, threatened the victim to obtain cash and digital transfers, leading to their swift capture by the police.(Representational Image/pexel)

According to investigators, the victim approached the police stating that three men arrived at his house while he was alone. One of them was dressed in a Police Sub-Inspector’s uniform, while the other two introduced themselves as constables, said a report by news agency PTI.

Claiming that the man was involved in unlawful activities such as selling ganja, the trio allegedly intimidated him to gain access to his money, the report added.

ALSO READ | Former Bigg Boss contestant's heated exchange at Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru pub goes viral

North East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Sajeeth VJ said the accused threatened the victim and made away with ₹55,000 in cash from his house. In addition, they allegedly forced him to transfer ₹87,000 digitally. The suspects are also said to have searched the premises and recorded a video during the act.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and arrested four people in connection with the crime. During the operation, officers recovered ₹45,000 in cash, along with a car and a two-wheeler believed to have been used by the gang, the report said.

ALSO READ | NRI couple shocked by Bengaluru infrastructure after years in Europe: 'Constant traffic, so many potholes'

Failed PSI aspirant led impersonation plot

Those arrested have been identified as Mallikarjun S (27), Pramod V (30), and Vinay HT (36), who allegedly posed as police personnel, and Hruthvik P (24), who is accused of assisting them. Investigators said the crime was planned based on information provided by Hruthvik, who had reportedly been keeping an eye on the victim.

ALSO READ | ‘House is only 50 metres away’: Bengaluru woman shares heartfelt moment as grandfather picks her up at bus stop

Police further revealed that Mallikarjun, the prime accused from Ballari district, had once aspired to join the police force and had appeared for the PSI examination in 2021-22, but was unsuccessful. After failing to secure the post, he allegedly continued to pose as a police officer, even wearing a uniform in his village near Siraguppa.

(With inputs from PTI)