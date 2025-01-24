Bengaluru-based firm makes cooking robot for Indian dishes. Guess how much it costs

Bengaluru-based company NOSH has launched a state-of-the-art cooking robot tailored to Indian households, priced at ₹73,000. The device is designed to simplify cooking by automating key tasks while preserving the authenticity of Indian dishes. The robot integrates with a companion app, allowing users to explore recipes, plan menus, and set preferences. (NOSH)

Equipped with a dedicated pan, stirrer, and exhaust filter, the robot ensures efficient cooking with minimal user intervention. It features a dual-compartment container for water and oil, an eight-slot spice tray for commonly used Indian spices, and a five-compartment ingredient tray for prepped vegetables and grains.

The robot integrates with a companion app, allowing users to explore recipes, plan menus, and set preferences. Once the ingredients are loaded as per the app’s guidance, users can command the robot to start cooking, making it ideal for busy families. NOSH combines technology and convenience to revolutionize cooking, offering a hassle-free solution for preparing complex Indian meals.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro to begin services at 6 am on Republic Day, adds 20 extra trips on green and purple lines)

Watch how it works:

How did X users react to the product?

X users shared mixed reactions to NOSH’s cooking robot. While some appreciated its potential, many pointed out practical concerns. One user questioned the lack of real-time seasoning adjustments, saying, “When we cook, we taste and add spices as needed. Here it is blind.” Others felt the ₹73,000 price tag was steep, suggesting it would sell better if priced below ₹50,000.

(Also Read: ‘No business like school business’: Bengaluru parents outraged by ₹2.1 lakh fees for 3rd standard)

“The difficult part of cooking is cutting the veggies; the rest is fun and easy,” noted another, emphasizing the absence of a chopping feature. Concerns about hygiene, such as the possibility of fungal or bacterial growth, were also raised.

Meanwhile, some suggested region-specific innovations, with one user recommending a simpler model for South Indian dishes like sambar and rasam, priced below ₹25,000.