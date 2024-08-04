Bengaluru-based musician Ricky Kej hits out at Air India after business class downgrade

Bengaluru-based musician and three-time Grammy award-winning artist Ricky Kej on Saturday hit out at Air India after the airline downgraded his business class ticket on a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight. Air India apologized for the inconvenience caused by the unexpected alteration and confirmed that refunds have been processed. Ricky Kej(Location: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport)

Kej, who is 42 years old, reported that his business class seat was downgraded without prior notice, and he encountered unhelpful behaviour from the airline's ground staff. He added that he was taken aback by the lack of immediate refund options, flight alternatives, and an apology for the inconvenience.

READ | Bengaluru man dies after jumping in front of metro train, services disrupted

"Wow.. 3rd time this is happening to me in one year. I booked and paid for a business class ticket on @airindia from Mumbai to Bengaluru. When I reach departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund," he said in a post on X.

“What's up with AirIndia? The person on the counter is Nishita Singh. Absolutely not helpful, and impolite. @airindia really needs to introspect and see if they are capable of running an airline in the first place. I am currently at the departure gate. Flight taking off at 9.25am @TataCompanies,” The musician further wrote.

READ | Heavy rain floods roads, brings traffic to and from Bengaluru airport to a halt: Report

“It is ok to have operational issues due to unforeseen circumstances. But to not provide quick and effective resolutions for the same is absolutely criminal.. and not befitting of a reputed brand. Also, I will only expect a 100pc refund, because I was not offered the service that I chose and paid for. If not, I WILL be taking legal action," he added.

READ | ‘Karnataka will construct 100 houses for victims in landslide-hit Wayanad’: CM Siddaramaiah

An Air India spokesperson later spoke to reporters and clarified that “technical issues” had prompted them to switch the entire aircraft to an all-economy setup. "All passengers booked in business class were accommodated in the first row of the changed aircraft with a seat kept vacant in the middle," the spokesperson said, as quoted by news agency PTI.