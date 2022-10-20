Bengaluru-Hubballi bus fares give tough competition to flights ahead of Diwali

As the festive season is approaching, fares of bus rides are shooting up, and even giving a tough competition to air ticket prices in Bengaluru. Bus fares from the Karnataka capital to Hubballi were charged around ₹5,000 per passenger, prompting netizens to urge officials to notify special trains and buses for festive travel.

“Bus fares in between Bengaluru and Hubballi giving tough competition to flights And @SWRRLY is yet to notify special trains for Deepavali @sriramulubjp sir for your information! #Hubballi #Bengaluru #Deepavali #DeepavaliSpecial,” a Twitter page called Hubballi-Dharwad Infra wrote, along with screenshots comparing bus and flight fares.

Bus fares in between Bengaluru and Hubballi giving tough competition to flights😐



And @SWRRLY is yet to notify special trains for Deepavali@sriramulubjp sir for your information!#Hubballi #Bengaluru #Deepavali #DeepavaliSpecial pic.twitter.com/YUnQrSJlQv — Hubballi-Dharwad Infra (@Hubballi_Infra) October 19, 2022

Twitterati buzzed in with suggestions, with a user called Atul Sharma pointing to the government's KSRTC buses and saying, “KSRTC has 54 services on 21st Oct to Hubballi and 39 services to Dharwad, with seats still available . Private buses should and always be the last option. Yes, very unfortunate that Railways hasn’t announced any special service till now.”

Meanwhile, another suggested, “Better carpool. Just a 6-7 hr drive.”

“Is this fair enough that these private bus companies hike the ticket price to this level ? I think some authorities sometimes intervene and look into the matter. This is misuse of the opportunity to make money from people who want to rush for festival to their home @RailMinIndia,” another replied.

READ | Karnataka : 1500 special buses announced in the state for upcoming Deepavali

The Karnataka government has announced 1,500 special buses during Diwali to cater to the extra rush with buses operating exclusively from Bengaluru's Kempegowda Bus Station (KBS) and link to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubball, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar.