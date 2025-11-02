Bengaluru’s Ejipura footpaths crumble months after ‘upgrade'

Just months after being relaid, footpaths along the Ejipura flyover have begun crumbling, leaving pedestrians frustrated and questioning the quality of civic works in the area. Residents are now demanding a fresh inspection, blacklisting of the contractor, and proper rectification before further damage occurs. (X/@GBAChiefComm)

Residents and commuters say the newly laid walkways, which were upgraded in June following directions from the civic body, have already deteriorated, with broken tiles, uneven surfaces, and dangerously low gradients that make them unsafe for use, especially for the elderly and people with disabilities, Times of India reported.

On the stretch between the Koramangala Water Tank (Kendriya Sadan) junction and Sony World traffic signal, tiles have started coming off, while several portions have sunk into the road, the report further added.

In May, then-BBMP (now Greater Bengaluru Authority) Commissioner Maheshwar Rao had inspected the under-construction Ejipura flyover and directed contractors to repair adjoining pedestrian pathways for safer access. However, locals say little has changed since.

A senior GBA official admitted that the current walkways are only a temporary measure. “We have done a temporary fix for people to walk on. There is still a lot of work to be done under the Ejipura flyover. Until that’s completed, we cannot lay standard footpaths on the main roads,” the official said according to the publication.

Ejipura flyover update Work on the long-delayed Ejipura Flyover, designed to decongest the busy Koramangala-Ejipura corridor, has gained renewed momentum after years of stalled progress. As of July 2025, the project was reported to be over 60 % complete, with about 70 of 84 pillars erected and hundreds of prefabricated segments installed.

In a recent site inspection, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar indicated that the flyover is targeted for completion by June 2026, acknowledging that the project began before 2019 and had faced multiple contractor changes and land-acquisition issues.

Meanwhile, residents continue to voice concern over adjacent infrastructure, notably the footpaths along the flyover’s stretch, where newly upgraded walkways reportedly suffered rapid deterioration just months after being laid.

