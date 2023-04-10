Bengaluru’s iconic breakfast joint, Vidyarthi Bhavan has won the trademark battle against a Shivamogga restaurant, which also had a similar name. The Shivamogga restaurant also used a tag line called ‘Bangalore food trend in Shivamogga’ and the original Vidyarthi Bhavan alleged that it is misleading the public, reported the Times of India. Bengaluru's iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan wins trademark battle: Report(@anandmahindra/Twitter)

According to the report, the Bengaluru court has directed the Shivamogga food joint not to use the Vidyarthi Bhavan trademark and ordered it to destroy infringing materials. The court, however, denied the request of damages as the original Vidyarthi Bhavan doesn’t run any restaurant business in Shivamogga.

The defendant had also changed the name Vidyarthi Bhavan to Vidarthi Bhavan and used the prefix VB after a trademark lawsuit was filed. As both the names sound similar and have the same prefix, the court ordered them to destroy infringing materials.

Vidyarthi Bhavan is located in Bengaluru’s Gandhi Nagar area and is popular among people for their Benne Dosas and Vadas. The iconic restaurant has been in business for the last eight decades and gained popularity among tourists and the recent food bloggers. Even on weekdays, Vidyarthi Bhavan sees large crowds waiting for their special dosas, idlies, vadas and filter coffee.