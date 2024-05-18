 Bengaluru's Indira canteens to get self-ordering kiosks soon: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru's Indira canteens to get self-ordering kiosks soon: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2024 02:22 PM IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that operates Indira Canteens in the capital city is already working on this.

The Karnataka government is planning to launch self-ordering kiosks at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru to make food ordering easier for customers. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that operates Indira Canteens in the capital city is already working on this.

Also Read - Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Indira Canteen at Kempegowda Airport

According to a report in The Times of India, the civic body has already experimented with this self-ordering kiosk at an Indira Canteen in the RR Nagar branch and it turned out to be highly effective. The kiosk is installed with a facial recognition system which will help the BBMP to maintain the records of customers.

“Once the elections are finalised, we will install these self-ordering kiosks across Bengaluru’s Indira canteens. These are highly productive, and they make ordering food easy,” a top BBMP official was quoted as saying.

The report further said that there has been a dip in the footfall of customers at Indira Canteens, which provide affordable food. Many of these state-run canteens were revamped after Congress formed the government in the 2023 assembly elections.

Recently, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launched an Indira Canteen at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. The airport does not have a food stall that provides affordable food. The canteen was launched especially for cab drivers and other workers who often travel to the airport to drop off and pick up passengers.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

