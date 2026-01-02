Bengaluru's landmark Skydeck project moves forward with promising new site. Check details

The long-pending plan to build a landmark Skydeck in Bengaluru is now expected to take shape in the western part of the city. As per reports, the state government is considering a site in the Challaghatta-Bheemanakuppe belt of West Bengaluru for the ambitious project, which is designed to rise to about 250 metres, estimated to cost around ₹500 crore. This Skydeck project in Bengaluru, inspired by the structure of a banyan tree, is being seen as an infrastructural wonder.

Finalising a suitable location has proved to be a slow and complex process. On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited a 46-acre parcel of land located along the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, Times Now reported. This site is the sixth option examined since the project was first conceptualised, after earlier locations failed to meet key requirements.

Several previously shortlisted areas, including Baiyappanahalli, Hemmigepura and the Bangalore University campus, were dropped due to a mix of aviation-related restrictions, environmental concerns and resistance from local communities. The Skydeck forms part of the Karnataka government’s broader push to enhance Bengaluru’s tourism appeal by adding globally recognisable urban attractions. Officials said multiple clearances, including safety and environmental approvals, are still being assessed before a final call is taken.

According to officials, the proposed site has an advantage over earlier options as it is largely free of legal hurdles. Since the land is owned by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), the government expects execution to be quicker once the proposal is cleared.

During the site visit, Shivakumar also touched upon the earlier standoff with Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), said the report. He said land acquired by KIADB for the NICE project had been explored for the Skydeck, but the firm declined to issue a no-objection certificate. The deputy chief minister indicated that the government would now move ahead independently using BDA land instead.

A formal announcement on the final site and construction schedule is likely once inter-departmental approvals are in place.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.