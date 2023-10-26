Bengaluru's long-awaited Ejipura flyover construction to resume: Report

Bengaluru’s civic body is reportedly all set to resume the Ejipura flyover project which has been pending for more than six years now. After multiple contractors failed to finish the long-awaited flyover, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now handed over the tender to Hyderabad-based BSCPL which will carry out the pending works, reported The Times of India. Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover(Twitter/Gaurav Gupta @BBMPCOMM)

The construction work will begin in the next 15 days, without any major modifications to the previous plans, according to the report.

“The contractor will do some tests on the current structures with the help of Indian Institute of Science (IISC). There will be no modifications to the the earlier plan and work will likely begin in next 15 days,” a BBMP official was quoted as saying.

The construction of the flyover which is supposed to connect Ejipura with Madiwala has been in the pipeline since 2017. If constructed and inaugurated successfully, the Ejipura flyover is expected to lessen the traffic snarls around Koramangala, SG Palya and Dairy Circle.

Initially, this four-lane flyover 2.5-kilometre tender was given to Kolkata-based construction firm Simplex Infrastructure Limited, which missed multiple deadlines despite several warnings and was even served two notices. With the construction taken up in May 2017 and the 30-month deadline ending in November 2019, only 42.83% of the ₹204-crore project has so far been completed. In March 2022, the BBMP floated a fresh tender, but the construction remained incomplete.

The Ejipura flyover has also been the internet’s favourite as many memes and parodies are centered around it. On a funny note, it was also called Bengaluru’s Stonehenge and was even recorded in the Google Maps monuments list which was removed later.

