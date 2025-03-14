Bengaluru’s ORR takes a ‘Holi-Day’ from traffic, empty roads leave commuters in surprise

Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), infamous for its heavy traffic congestion, witnessed an unusual sight on Holi. A deserted ORR stretch in Bengaluru.(X/@NammaBengaluroo)

A city resident took to X (formerly Twitter) to share images of a deserted ORR stretch, along with a Google Maps screenshot displaying a blue line, indicating smooth traffic flow.

"Today’s Holi, Namma Bengaluru ORR traffic has taken a Holi-Day," the resident captioned the post, highlighting the rare break from the usual gridlock.

Bengaluru’s ORR, a key corridor connecting major IT hubs, is often clogged with vehicles, especially during peak hours.

The post quickly gained traction, with many X users reacting to the drastic difference in traffic conditions.

“This is THE ideal travel time… 20km should actually take 35 minutes. Unfortunately, on normal days, 1 km takes 35 minutes. So much time and fuel wastage,” one user remarked.

Another user pointed out how infrastructure improvements could help ease the city's notorious traffic issues, stating, “Can easily reduce traffic when Bengaluru Metro’s Blue Line opens.

Officials and ORRCA inspect Outer Ring Road

The ORR was jointly inspected conducted by ORR Companies Association (ORRCA) and key civic authorities on Thursday. The officials took an early morning drive from Silk Board to KR Puram which focused on identifying critical infrastructure challenges and implementing actionable solutions to enhance road conditions, traffic flow, and commuter convenience.

As part of the initiative, the Zero-Pothole Drive was reaffirmed, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) pledging consistent road maintenance and swift pothole repairs to ensure smoother commutes. Additionally, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has committed to completing its pipeline work by March 2025. To minimize disruption, the board will be required to restore dug-up roads overnight, prioritizing quality and motorability.

