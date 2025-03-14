No jogging allowed in this Bengaluru park? Indiranagar resident questions 'bizarre' rule, sparks debate

A Bengaluru resident recently voiced frustration over a rule prohibiting jogging in an Indiranagar park. Taking to social media, she questioned the rationale behind the restriction and criticized the policing of public spaces in the city. A board displaying park regulations in Indiranagar.(X/@sahana_srik)

Sharing a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a board displaying park regulations—including “No Jogging,” “Walk in Clockwise Direction,” and “No Gaming Activities”—Sahana questioned the restrictions on public space usage.

“You have got to be joking, right? No jogging in Indiranagar park? What’s next, no Western clothes in parks? What have joggers ever done to parks?” she wrote, highlighting concerns over how public spaces in Bengaluru are increasingly being policed—either by the government or local groups managing park maintenance.

Read her full post here:

How did X users react?

The post quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions from other X users. Some sympathized with the frustration, calling the restrictions “bizarre” and “ridiculous.” Others attempted to justify the rule, suggesting that narrow walking pathways might be the reason for the jogging ban.

“There’s a park in Koramangala with a similar rule. It took me a while to understand that it helps avoid space conflicts,” one user pointed out.

Another compared the situation to the need for designated lanes, saying, “Just like you need a cycle lane and a footpath, they can’t be combined into one.”

Some users, however, were amused by the restriction. “Wonder what will happen if someone starts jogging anti-clockwise,” one joked.

The post has sparked a larger issue in Bengaluru—beyond the lack of public spaces, concerns over the regulation and “gatekeeping” of existing parks remain a point of contention among residents.

