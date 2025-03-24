Bengaluru’s peak summer was just 14-16°C in the 1800s, thanks to its now-vanished lakes

Bengaluru, once known for its interconnected lake system and lush greenery, experienced peak summer temperatures as low as 14-16°C in the 1800s. According to Dr. Ramachandra, Bengaluru had 1,452 water bodies and 80 per cent green cover in the 1800s.(Instagram/clintonbaptist)

This drastic contrast to today's climate was highlighted by Dr. TV Ramachandra, a distinguished researcher at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, in an episode of Q-Head Podcasts.

According to Dr. Ramachandra, Bengaluru had 1,452 water bodies and 80 per cent green cover in the 1800s, which helped maintain its cool climate. However, rapid urbanization and encroachment have drastically reduced these numbers.

By the 1970s, the city had around 760 lakes, and today, only 216 remain. In the episode he talks about how his research team has studied 193 of these lakes, leading to the development of the Bangalore Lake Information System, which maps the city’s diminishing water bodies.

Unchecked encroachments

He explained that Bengaluru’s lakes were once part of a well-connected network, designed to retain water through bunds built along the undulating terrain. This system ensured water conservation and regulated the flow of excess water. However, unchecked encroachments, particularly along the Rajakaluves (stormwater drains), have disrupted this delicate balance.

Dr. Ramachandra warned that blocking natural water pathways has led to severe urban flooding and urged the government to take decisive action. "If we want to address flooding in the city, we must be ruthless. Remove all blockages in the Rajakaluves and re-establish interconnectivity," he stated.

Drawing a striking analogy, he compared Bengaluru’s water system to the human circulatory system, explaining that just as blocked arteries lead to heart attacks, clogged waterways result in environmental disasters.

