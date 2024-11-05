Bengaluru's Sakra hospital road to stay shut for two months as BBMP takes up white-topping work. Alternative routes
The Sakra hospital road in Bengaluru usually sees a heavy vehicular movement as two major IT parks are just a stone-throw away from this road.
The Sakra Hospital road in Bengaluru’s Bellandur will be shut for the next few months as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be taking up the white-topping work on that road. The Sakra hospital road usually sees a heavy vehicular movement as two major IT parks are just a stone-throw away from this road, which frequently suffers from waterlogging. The traffic police announced alternative routes for commuters who use this road daily.
Also Read - Two Bengaluru people fell prey to Narayana Murthy and Mukesh Ambani deep fake videos, loses close to ₹90L: Report
Here are the alternative routes
- Vehicles moving towards Devarabisanahalli and Bellandur from the Yemalur side can travel towards Devarabisanahalli and Bellandur via Old Airport Road Yamalur Junction - Marathahalli Bridge - Kadubeesanahalli Bridge - Outer Ring Road.
- Vehicles moving from Yemalur towards Kadubeesanahalli and Devarabisanahalli shall take a left turn at Yamalur Kodi and, via Old Airport Road and Yamalur Junction, Move towards Yamalur Village. They shall then proceed towards Kadubeesanahalli and Devarabisanhalli via Kariyammana Agrahara road.
- Vehicles moving from Yemalur towards Outer Ring Road shall take a right turn at Yamalur Kodi Bellandur Kodi via Old Airport Road Yemalur Junction Yemalur Village and proceed towards Outer Ring Road via Bellandur Village road.
- Vehicles moving towards the city from Devarabisanahalli and Bellandur shall take a left turn on the Outer Ring Road.
- Kadubeesanahalli Bridge and via Marathahalli Bridge Move towards the city via Yemalur Junction.
- Vehicles moving towards the city from Kadubeesanahalli and Devarabisanahalli shall take a right turn at Kariyammana Agrahara to reach Yamaluru Kodi, and via Yemalur Village, reach Old Airport Road and move further towards the city.
- Vehicles moving towards the city from Outer Ring Road shall take a left turn at Bellandur Kodi, reach Yemalur Kodi, and take a left turn at Yemalur Junction to reach Old Airport Road and move further towards the city.
Also Read - Bengaluru man dies after sitting on a firecracker box as a part of challenge to win autorickshaw. Video
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy