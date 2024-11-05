Bengaluru's Sakra hospital road to stay shut for two months as BBMP takes up white-topping work. Alternative routes

The Sakra Hospital road in Bengaluru’s Bellandur will be shut for the next few months as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be taking up the white-topping work on that road. The Sakra hospital road usually sees a heavy vehicular movement as two major IT parks are just a stone-throw away from this road, which frequently suffers from waterlogging. The traffic police announced alternative routes for commuters who use this road daily.

Bengaluru's Sakra hospital road.