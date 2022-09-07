BESCOM blames ad firm for woman’s electrocution

Two days after a 23-year-old woman died of electrocution, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) — the government body which is in charge of the distribution of electricity in the capital city — told the police on Wednesday that it is not responsible for the incident.

Officials of the Whitefield police, who have registered the case against the government body, said that the BESCOM officials claimed that they were not responsible for the loose wire that led to the tragedy but a private firm. “They have put the blame on an advertisement agency saying it was the wiring from the billboard attached to the electric post that led to the electrocution,” said the police.

The victim Akhila was working as an office administrator with a private school. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Unable to ride further Akhila tried to stop her scooter but is suspected to have come in contact with an electric pole and immediately collapsed on the ground. Passers-by rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

BESCOM said that when they conducted an inspection, it was found that the cable attached to the advertisement board was out and the woman was electrocuted due to that, police said. “BESCOM only has power and jurisdiction to supply electricity. The wiring system is managed by the respective companies who put up advertisement boards. Hence, if the company had handled the wiring system appropriately, this tragedy would not have taken place,” the BESCOM report said.

Akhila’s parents had alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. An FIR was filed in the Whitefield Police Station based on a complaint filed by Akhhila’s father Somashekar against BESCOM.

“My wife and son are handicapped. I have two cows and do gardening work. Our house was running from my daughter’s income,” said Somashekar. “She was trying to walk through the flooded road and got electrocuted. She was in the water asking for help before people came to her rescue.Those responsible for her death should be punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said that they will conduct their probe into the claims made by BESCOM and question the private company as well.

