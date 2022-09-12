Bharat Jodo Yatra: After TN, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka on Sept 30
The Congress will hold a public meeting in Bellary at the end of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, his party's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir march will enter Karnataka on September 30, state unit chief DK Shivakumar said Sunday as he announced the schedule of activities in the state.
"Visited Bellary today to review pre-preparation and spoke to reporters. Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra is running to raise his voice against price rise, unemployment, corruption, farmers' plight and make the country a garden of peace for all races," he tweeted.
The Congress will hold a public meeting in Bellary, he said.
"This historic Yatra will enter Karnataka on September 30, pass through various districts and enter Bellary. As Bellary district is a constituency full of political power for Sonia Gandhi, it is Rahul Gandhi's wish to hold a massive convention here."
"Bellary, ruled by the Vijayanagara Empire, is rich in culture. Rahul Gandhi is coming to write another great history in Bellary which already has a great history..."
Rahul Gandhi was in Kerala on Sunday and is set to tour various districts in the southern state before travelling to Karnataka. The 3,500-km yatra commenced last week in Tamil Nadu.
-
Chinese loan app racket: Gurgaon cops say scam linked to fake firms
Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has said that the four suspects arrested in connection with a Chinese phone app loan racket were hired and trained by a man who was on board of several illegal companies involved in duping people, and added that illegal call centres were also set up at his instance.
-
Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law at ED office after midnight summons' 'typo'
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law, Maneka Gambhir, arrived at the the Enforcement Directorate's Kolkata office Monday afternoon for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case. Photos online show Gambhir standing outside the locked. "I was served with notice to report at 12:30 am and so I had come," Gambhir later told a local news channel, according to news agency PTI.
-
Technical snag hits Delhi Metro services on Yellow Line for nearly 3 hours
After hitting a snag earlier in the day, services on the Yellow line of the Delhi Metro resumed back to normal on Monday. Metro train services between Sultanpur and Ghitorni station were suspended for roughly three hours. "Yellow Line Update- Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted at 7 am.
-
Unfazed by politics over name, revadi makers of Meerut prepare for winter sales
New Delhi/Meerut: an otherwise reserved person, Sunil Gupta, is quite loquacious when he talks about revadis-- the traditional candy sweet made from jaggery and sesame seeds. His shop in Meerut, Ram Chandra Sahai Revadi Wale , attracts revadi lovers from far and wide. Meerut has over 150 big revadi makers (an entire locality deals in revadis), producing hundreds of kilos of revadi every day during the winter, making it arguably the revadi capital of India.
-
Delhi: Water supply to be hit in these areas Tuesday evening. Tankers on request
The water supply will be affected from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning in parts of the national capital due to some maintenance work. The Delhi Jal Board said in a release that the water supply of the listed areas will either not be available or will be available at low pressure during the period. Water tanker in affected areas will be available on request, the water supply body said.
