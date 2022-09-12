Bharat Jodo Yatra: After TN, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka on Sept 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, his party's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir march will enter Karnataka on September 30, state unit chief DK Shivakumar said Sunday as he announced the schedule of activities in the state.

"Visited Bellary today to review pre-preparation and spoke to reporters. Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra is running to raise his voice against price rise, unemployment, corruption, farmers' plight and make the country a garden of peace for all races," he tweeted.

The Congress will hold a public meeting in Bellary, he said.

"This historic Yatra will enter Karnataka on September 30, pass through various districts and enter Bellary. As Bellary district is a constituency full of political power for Sonia Gandhi, it is Rahul Gandhi's wish to hold a massive convention here."

? ???????? ???????? ??????????? 30???? ??????? ????????? ????? ???????????? ???? ???????????? ????????????. ??????? ???????? ??????? ?????? ????? ?????? ?????? ????? ?????? ???????????????? ????? ???? ?????? ?????? ???????????????? ??????? ????? ??? ????????????.

2/3 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 11, 2022

"Bellary, ruled by the Vijayanagara Empire, is rich in culture. Rahul Gandhi is coming to write another great history in Bellary which already has a great history..."

Rahul Gandhi was in Kerala on Sunday and is set to tour various districts in the southern state before travelling to Karnataka. The 3,500-km yatra commenced last week in Tamil Nadu.