Biker dies, 2 injured in Bengaluru after falling into pit meant for water pipeline: Report

ByYamini C S
Apr 15, 2024 12:34 PM IST

Onlookers alleged civic apathy by the Bengaluru water board, which denied charges and said it had placed barricades around the pit.

An accident in Karnataka capital Bengaluru claimed a biker's life and injured two others on Sunday. The incident occurred when a trio, traveling on a bike, fell into a deep pit that was dug up for a water pipeline. While one of them died instantly, the remaining two were severely injured, according to NDTV.

The two injured men are in a critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. (Ravi Kumar/HT/Image for representation)
The two injured men are in a critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. (Ravi Kumar/HT/Image for representation)

The identities of the deceased and the injured are not yet clear. The two injured men are in a critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“A man died and two others were seriously injured after the bike they were riding went off the road and fell into a pit being dug up for a water pipeline in Bengaluru on Sunday. While one of the bikers died on the spot, the other two men are in a critical condition,” a police official told the publication.

The man driving the bike did not see the pit, and went off the road, diving into it, cops added. Onlookers immediately rushed the men to a nearby hospital. Some witnesses also blamed the Bengaluru water board authorities for not placing barricades near the pit.

However, this allegation was refuted by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which maintained that it had barricaded the surroundings of the pit and that the men fell into it as they were in an inebriated state and did not see the signs.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Biker dies, 2 injured in Bengaluru after falling into pit meant for water pipeline: Report
Follow Us On