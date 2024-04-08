Biker dies after crashing into Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's car in Bengaluru: Report

In a tragic development, a biker died in Bengaluru on Monday after colliding with an SUV that allegedly belonged to Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. The deceased is also said to have been a BJP worker, according to news agency PTI. (Representative file photo)

The deceased has been identified as Prakash. He was 62 years old, according to NDTV. The incident unfolded in the city's K R Puram area near a Ganesha Temple.

The deceased is also said to have been a BJP worker, according to news agency PTI. He was following the minister's convoy as she headed to an election campaign. The collision happened when the car stopped and one of the occupants opened a door.

The biker crashed into the open door of the car and was flung on to the road toward incoming traffic. He was tragically ran over by a bus coming from behind before he could move from the spot, causing him to die instantly.

Shobha Karandlaje, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture, is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Bengaluru North constituency. It is not yet known if the minister was inside the car at the time of the incident.

She spoke to reporters on the matter later and mourned Prakash’s death. "We all are pained. Prakash was our dedicated worker, who used to be with us round-the-clock. We are with his family. We will pay the compensation from our party fund,” She said.

(With inputs from PTI)