BJP creating an atmosphere to disturb peace, harmony: Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged rampant corruption in the State and took a dig at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by saying he should offer concession to “people’s files” like the one given to ‘The Kashmir Files.’

“You made ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free but you never touched people’s files. You are collecting 100 per cent tax on those people’s files. Give 100 per cent concession to them. The country will benefit,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.

He said the contractors have alleged that ministers were demanding 40 per cent commission on public works.On the row over ‘hijab’ and ‘halal’ meat, Kumaraswamy said he had expressed apprehension that the BJP would raise some emotive issues and create an atmosphere to disturb peace and harmony in society.”

“My prediction has come true...”

The JD(S) leader accused the BJP government, led by Bommai, of turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to the ongoing campaign against halal meat.

“Why do you play the State anthem by noted Kannada poet Kuvempu, which says Karnataka is a garden of racial peace? I am not in favour of any particular religion or any specific caste or community. I am with the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy said.

He alleged that those distributing leaflets against such meat, and disturbing peace in society are roaming scot-free without paying heed to complaints filed by some advocates in that regard.He slammed the Congress.

“Congress is responsible for bringing the BJP to power and for the deterioration of peace and harmony in the State. Congress was responsible for unseating a secular government in 2019,” Kumaraswamy said, referring to the coalition government led by him for 14 months from May 2018 to July 2019.

He said the Congress gave passage to anti-cow slaughter and anti-religious conversion Bills that were introduced by the BJP.