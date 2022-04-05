BJP creating an atmosphere to disturb peace, harmony: Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged rampant corruption in the State and took a dig at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by saying he should offer concession to “people’s files” like the one given to ‘The Kashmir Files.’
“You made ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free but you never touched people’s files. You are collecting 100 per cent tax on those people’s files. Give 100 per cent concession to them. The country will benefit,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.
He said the contractors have alleged that ministers were demanding 40 per cent commission on public works.On the row over ‘hijab’ and ‘halal’ meat, Kumaraswamy said he had expressed apprehension that the BJP would raise some emotive issues and create an atmosphere to disturb peace and harmony in society.”
“My prediction has come true...”
The JD(S) leader accused the BJP government, led by Bommai, of turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to the ongoing campaign against halal meat.
“Why do you play the State anthem by noted Kannada poet Kuvempu, which says Karnataka is a garden of racial peace? I am not in favour of any particular religion or any specific caste or community. I am with the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy said.
He alleged that those distributing leaflets against such meat, and disturbing peace in society are roaming scot-free without paying heed to complaints filed by some advocates in that regard.He slammed the Congress.
“Congress is responsible for bringing the BJP to power and for the deterioration of peace and harmony in the State. Congress was responsible for unseating a secular government in 2019,” Kumaraswamy said, referring to the coalition government led by him for 14 months from May 2018 to July 2019.
He said the Congress gave passage to anti-cow slaughter and anti-religious conversion Bills that were introduced by the BJP.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
