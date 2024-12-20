BJP holds massive protest in Bengaluru's Freedom Park against CT Ravi arrest, demands his release

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a massive protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Friday for arresting CT Ravi, who was accused of making obscene remarks on Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The party demanded the release of CT Ravi and claimed that the Congress government intentionally arrested the BJP leader. BJP leader CT. Ravi, arrested over his controversial remarks towards Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, being produced in a court in Belagavi, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.(PTI)

Speaking to reporters, the Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, said, “If Congress has a video proof of CT Ravi using derogatory words against Laxmi Hebbalkar, they must send it to the forensic department and verify its authenticity. DK Shivakumar is saying that he saw the video and confirmed it. How can he certify the video? Is he in the legal system in this state? His ministerial post will go in two or three years.” The BJP even protested in Chikmagalur and Belagavi as well.

When CT Ravi claimed that he did not use any derogatory words against the woman minister, DK Shivakumar responded that he would provide proof soon. He slammed CT Ravi and said that he used such language many times in the past.

On Thursday, CT Ravi was arrested by Karnataka police based on the complaint of Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The former BJP general secretary allegedly used a derogatory word several times against Hebbalkar during a heated exchange between them after the House was adjourned shortly earlier in the day after arguments over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

A case was registered against CT Ravi under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Congress conspiring to kill me: CT Ravi

Meanwhile, CT Ravi alleged that he underwent custodial torture and released a video of his head injuries. He even accused Congress of planting his murder to finish him off.

In a video message, CT Ravi said, “They're not registering my complaint, they're not even filing zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress Govt must take responsibility. By registering a false case, they're conspiring to murder me. I have already filed a complaint.”