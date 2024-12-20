Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP holds massive protest in Bengaluru's Freedom Park against CT Ravi arrest, demands his release

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2024 03:51 PM IST

The party demanded the release of CT Ravi and claimed that the Congress government intentionally arrested the BJP leader.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a massive protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Friday for arresting CT Ravi, who was accused of making obscene remarks on Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The party demanded the release of CT Ravi and claimed that the Congress government intentionally arrested the BJP leader.

BJP leader CT. Ravi, arrested over his controversial remarks towards Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, being produced in a court in Belagavi, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.(PTI)
BJP leader CT. Ravi, arrested over his controversial remarks towards Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, being produced in a court in Belagavi, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.(PTI)

Also Read - ‘No Kannada in Bangalore One centers': Man shares an ordeal of a daily wage worker who wants to update Aadhar

Speaking to reporters, the Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, said, “If Congress has a video proof of CT Ravi using derogatory words against Laxmi Hebbalkar, they must send it to the forensic department and verify its authenticity. DK Shivakumar is saying that he saw the video and confirmed it. How can he certify the video? Is he in the legal system in this state? His ministerial post will go in two or three years.” The BJP even protested in Chikmagalur and Belagavi as well.

When CT Ravi claimed that he did not use any derogatory words against the woman minister, DK Shivakumar responded that he would provide proof soon. He slammed CT Ravi and said that he used such language many times in the past.

Also Read - Mysore Sandal Soap to come up with new packaging and logo after 40 years: Report

On Thursday, CT Ravi was arrested by Karnataka police based on the complaint of Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The former BJP general secretary allegedly used a derogatory word several times against Hebbalkar during a heated exchange between them after the House was adjourned shortly earlier in the day after arguments over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

A case was registered against CT Ravi under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Congress conspiring to kill me: CT Ravi

Meanwhile, CT Ravi alleged that he underwent custodial torture and released a video of his head injuries. He even accused Congress of planting his murder to finish him off.

In a video message, CT Ravi said, “They're not registering my complaint, they're not even filing zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress Govt must take responsibility. By registering a false case, they're conspiring to murder me. I have already filed a complaint.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On