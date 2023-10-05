News / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP indulges in mischievous acts, instigates communal violence: Karnataka Minister

BJP indulges in mischievous acts, instigates communal violence: Karnataka Minister

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Oct 05, 2023 10:02 AM IST

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy alleged that the BJP supports moral policing, fomenting tension, and they are behind incidents of communal violence.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday accused the BJP and its workers of indulging in 'mischievous acts in disguise' and alleged that they create rifts and instigate communal violence in the society. His statements have elicited sharp reaction from the BJP, whose leaders have termed it as "political" aimed at covering up the government's failure.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy. (Twitter/RLR_BTM)
"BJP, when not in power, indulge in creating nuisance, creating rifts, instigating communal violence, false propaganda against the Congress -- this has been their practice since the beginning," the Transport Minister said, reacting to Sunday's violence during a religious procession in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that while in power the BJP supports moral policing, fomenting tension, and they are behind incidents of assaults and communal violence. "BJP workers in disguise --by changing their appearance and name -- indulge in mischief. It is their nature by birth, it is in their blood," Reddy added.

The situation in Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders were clamped, after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting on Sunday evening, is now peaceful and under control, police said. Hitting back, senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, Reddy's statement that his party by changing their appearances indulges in such incidents is "totally mischievous and misleading".

"Those in the government -- who have the powers to arrest the rioters and take action against them -- if such people give a clean chit like this, such incidents will happen across the state....to cover their failures such political statements are being made," Bommai added. Asking the Minister not to stoop to such a low, senior BJP leader C T Ravi said, "You have the power...there is CCTV footage."

